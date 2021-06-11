Canadian Border Services Agency reminds boaters of travel restrictions

Article content

The Canadian Border Services Agency is reminding foreign boaters and anglers that travel restrictions on Canadian water borders remain in place.

The CBSA issued a media release making clear that the travel restrictions issued in the wake of COVID-19 apply to Canadian waters and that non-Canadians, including United States citizens, cannot enter Canadian waters for any discretionary reasons.

In their media release, the CBSA identified crossing waters to visit a cottage, fishing, and sightseeing as “discretionary” reasons that would be in violation of the restrictions. They further clarified that these restrictions remain in place “even if boaters are not coming to port, anchoring or mooring”.

For the time being, these restrictions apply regardless of the vaccination status of boaters.

The one exception to the restriction on the travel of foreign nationals through Canadian waters is for continuous transit between two places outside of Canada.