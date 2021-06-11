Canadian Border Services Agency reminds boaters of travel restrictions
The Canadian Border Services Agency is reminding foreign boaters and anglers that travel restrictions on Canadian water borders remain in place.
The CBSA issued a media release making clear that the travel restrictions issued in the wake of COVID-19 apply to Canadian waters and that non-Canadians, including United States citizens, cannot enter Canadian waters for any discretionary reasons.
In their media release, the CBSA identified crossing waters to visit a cottage, fishing, and sightseeing as “discretionary” reasons that would be in violation of the restrictions. They further clarified that these restrictions remain in place “even if boaters are not coming to port, anchoring or mooring”.
For the time being, these restrictions apply regardless of the vaccination status of boaters.
The one exception to the restriction on the travel of foreign nationals through Canadian waters is for continuous transit between two places outside of Canada.
“Boaters may still navigate through international or Canadian waters while in transit directly from one place outside Canada to another place outside Canada if the transit is: direct; continuous/uninterrupted, and by the most reasonable route,” CBSA stated in the media release.
However, any interruptions in transit, including stops for the purpose of refueling, require that boaters contact CBSA immediately.
There are severe penalties for foreign nationals found to be in Canadian waters for non-essential purposes, including a fine of up to $750,000 and imprisonment for six months. Failure to report to the CBSA upon entry to Canada bears a minimum fine of $1000, and non-compliance may impact one’s ability to enter Canada in the future.