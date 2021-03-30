Case temporarily closes Centreville Public School

Article content

Centreville Public School is closing temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Limestone District School Board reported Tuesday.

Students and staff who were at the school Friday, Monday or Tuesday have been told to self-isolate immediately and to do so until told otherwise.

“Given the scope of this isolation, Centreville PS will close temporarily, and in-person classes will switch to remote learning until further notice,” a news release from the school board stated.

The release also stated that, “(Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington) Public Health is working with the school to identify cohorts of students and staff who may have been in close contact with the COVID-19 positive person at school or during school transportation.”

Centreville is roughly 50 kilometres northeast of Kingston.

A student at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School tested positive on Monday, but the school remains open. Ernestown Secondary and Bath Public schools are open after three students — one at Ernestown, two at Bath — tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

To see the number and history of COVID-19 cases in the Limestone District School Board, go to www.limestone.on.ca.