Catholic school board releases reopening guide
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has released their reopening guide ahead of the 2021 school year.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, marks the first day of school for all ALCDSB students. Parents/guardians have until 4 p.m on Monday, Aug. 30, to request whether their child move into remote learning or return to in-person school.
ALCDSB has put COVID-19 safety protocols in place: staff and students will be distanced and sanitize their hands. Masks will be required for all staff and students from Grades 1 to 12 but not mandatory in kindergarten classrooms. Their reopening guide also alluded to forthcoming vaccination requirements.
“School Boards are awaiting further direction from the Ministry of Education around the application and implementation of the disclosure policy, but we anticipate that all individuals covered by this policy will be required to submit a formal attestation of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 and to provide proof of vaccination or participate in regular rapid antigen testing if not fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said the ALCDSB in the release.
Regardless of vaccination status, parents will be provided with a COVID-19 checklist for daily screening of their children before sending them to school. Staff will verify each day with students to ensure awareness of COVID-19 symptoms.
Before and after school programs will operate in the same places as last year, with the enhanced COVID-19 measures featured in schools. The board is also asking parents to report their children’s absences as soon as possible.
Concerning the structure of in-person classes, elementary-age students—aged kindergarten through Grade 8—will remain in one cohort for the full day. Secondary students will follow the ‘quadmester’ model of two courses per day until January 2022, at least.
Secondary students who choose to learn remotely may switch to in-person learning for the second semester; this option is not available to elementary students. Students of all ages enrolled in remote learning cannot participate in extracurricular activities.
The ALCDSB is permitting elementary students to eat together outdoors without restrictions but will enforce distancing measures during indoor breaks. Secondary students are allowed to eat off-campus as the cafeterias will not be serving food in semester one.
Physical education programming will run in standard facilities with distancing. Masks will be encouraged for indoor sports when possible. The school board said more information about extracurricular athletics is forthcoming.
The ALCDSB hopes their ‘Soft Start to September’ planning resource helps welcome students back to in-person and remote learning.
“The document combines curriculum guidance and mental health/wellbeing resources, with a strong community building focus through comprehensive plans for each week of September,” they said in their Reopening Guide.
The full ALCDSB school year calendar is available online.