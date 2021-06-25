Choose your own path, honorary diploma recipient Cleary tells St. Lawrence College grads

It was in 2002 that Cleary found her true passion: activism. She has been working in international development for the past decade and in community health and social justice for the past 25 years.

“I went from banking, to owning a small business, to managing the office of the local midwives, and, back to school, I studied women’s studies, sociology and public administration,” said Cleary.

Cleary is an example of that belief. While she graduated from St. Lawrence in 1981 with a degree in business administration, she ultimately chose a different path.

“You get to decide how you will live it, and how you will make a mark in the community and the world.”

“No matter where you come from or where you’re going, this is the first day of the rest of your life,” the community leader, activist and social entrepreneur said after being awarded an honorary diploma.

Cleary shared a story of her time in rural Tanzania where she was on a medical mission.

“Imagine that, after seeing hundreds of patients, that it is your job as team lead to decide when we’re cutting (off the) line of patients of those who could be seen and those who could not be seen that day,” she said.

“Take a moment to think about our planet and think of the pandemic that has been ravaging through. We know tens and maybe a hundred thousand of human beings do not have access to health care in a given day. It is a great travesty.”

On that particular afternoon, a young man named Eric came up to Cleary with tears in his eyes and asked if the woman kneeling in front of him could see a doctor.

When she finished her story, Cleary asked the graduates what they would have done.

“We saw the woman that day but it made me uncomfortable,” she said.

Cleary questioned who gave her the authority, as a white visitor, to decide who could and who couldn’t receive medical treatment.

“I’ve come to believe that once you know something, you cannot retrieve to the abyss of unconsciousness. Awareness must provoke action, in this case, awareness brought discussions,” she said.

Graduating is just the first step, she said.

“A short hop, skip and jump, I found myself in Tanzania,” she said. “Where will your path take you? How will new awareness provoke action in your world?”

Cleary, who has also supported a number of SLC programs and initiatives, told the graduates that while the paths graduates take may be different, it takes mistakes and failures to grow.

“You don’t want to avoid the errors; they are your opportunity to learn and grow,” she said. “Be curious and ask hard questions.”