City's arts fund recipients announced

This year’s recipients of grants from the city’s arts fund were announced Thursday morning.

Of the $583,052 doled out by the City of Kingston Arts Fund (CKAF), $423,718 — almost three-quarters of the money — was awarded in operating grants and $159,334 in project grants.

Eleven organizations applied for operating grants, and each of them received one:

• Agnes Etherington Art Centre ($75,000)

• Cantabile Choirs of Kingston ($28,630)

• Centre culturel Frontenac ($15,000)

• H’art Centre ($12,803)

• Kingston Canadian Film Festival ($46,000)

• Kingston Symphony Association ($75,000)

• Kingston WritersFest ($43,500)

• Modern Fuel Artist-Run Centre ($50,000)

• Reelout Queer Film Festival ($22,555)

• Theatre Kingston ($42,230)

• Union Gallery ($13,000)

The operating grants jury was comprised of Dinah Jansen, Christianne Wojcik, Sadaf Amini, Jane Kirby and Nicholas Crombach.

As for project grants, 15 of the 23 projects that applied were given funding. The projects, the groups behind them and the amount awarded are:

• Abolition City, Abolition City ($8,000)

• Drumming Connections, Sistema Kingston ($8,520)

• Electric Circuits Festival of Electronic Music, Performance, and Digital Arts, Electric Circuits Collective ($12,000)

• Festival of Live Digital Art (FOLDA) 2022, Spiderwebshow ($11,250)

• Homegrown Live Concert Series, Homegrown Live Music Productions ($7,314)

• KPP at 20, Kingston Punk Productions ($7,200)

• Shortwave Theatre Festival, CFRC 101.9 FM ($13,500)

• Skeleton Park Arts Festival, Skeleton Park Arts Festival ($14,000)