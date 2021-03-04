Article content

Public health hopes that the class order will discourage St. Patrick’s Day parties.

“We don’t want to attract people to Kingston, and then have street parties and/or a lot of social activity during this week,” Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday during a media call.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Class order aims to rein in St. Patrick's Day parties Back to video

“We’re very busy at KFL&A Public Health trying to get vaccines into arms and to staff our mass immunization clinics and partner with primary care, our pharmacies, and our hospitals on how to best protect our community, and really we thought we should be proactive to protect our community by having a calmer, more intimate St. Patrick’s celebration.”

Moore said St. Patrick’s Day is, traditionally, a “major event” in this area, as it was last year even though bars and pubs had been temporarily shuttered by then.

“Last year, before we went into lockdown, there was significant social activity associated with St. Patrick’s Day, and it did put our community at risk,” Moore explained. “So we wanted to be proactive, we wanted to be prudent, we wanted to protect the status we’re at right now.”

Public health have been meeting with Kingston Police weekly about enforcement of St. Patrick’s Day activities.

“We’ve been thinking about this for over a month,” Moore said. “I’ve negotiated this with businesses and informed the leadership of the community as we progressed on this, including the chief of police. And I believe the combination of police, together with bylaw enforcement officers, together with our provincial bylaw officers from KFL&A Public Health, we will have a robust presence on St. Patrick’s Day.”

They’ll also be monitoring activity through the entire week that the class order is in effect, Moore said.

“We just can’t accept at this vulnerable time as we’re recovering from COVID, to have street parties or large social gatherings anywhere in the city of Kingston,” Moore said.

While Kingston is the first to issue a Section 22 order, it may not be the last.

“It could be that other communities adopt this type of initiative, especially if you have a high university or college student-aged population,” Moore suggested.