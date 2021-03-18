Class order revised, extended to contain spike in cases, Moore says
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health revised and extended the Section 22 class order for the City of Kingston to the end of April in the hope of tamping the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, public health’s medical officer of health says.
“The reason that we’ve done an extension of the order is simply because once you have 69 active cases in the community, with a significant number of them being variants of concern, it typically takes two incubation periods to get this under control,” Dr. Kieran Moore explained on Thursday.
“The case counts today in Ontario signify that we’re starting a third wave.”
An incubation period is two weeks.
Moore said the main reason behind revising and extending the order — which comes into effect first thing Monday, right after the current class order ends — is that it caps social gathering both indoors and out at five people.
“I don’t want to have an impact on businesses, but we know this virus spreads when we let our guard down and have large social gatherings,” he said.
“If we can get through these next several weeks, we’ll certainly revisit the implementation of the Section 22 order. I want us to be prudent, to be proactive (and) the public health measures to be proportionate to the risk. And I do believe at this time, given the sudden rise in cases … that we really should have this measure in place. I think it’ll safeguard our community.”
The modified class order will allow live music but bans karaoke and dancing. Music must be quiet enough that normal conversation can occur.
Even though Moore has issued a class order, that doesn’t mean he can’t revoke it.
“I will revisit it and follow data, and if our case counts come under control, I will certainly review it in the beginning of every week whether it needs to be maintained,” he said.
With Kingston’s community status likely to move to the yellow, or protect, level, that will affect hours of operation for some businesses.
“And so the (Section 22 class) order that I had written for this week had some indications of control over the businesses because we were in green at that time,” Moore said. “Now that we are most likely transitioning to yellow, we follow the ‘Reopening of Ontario’ phases and their hours of control. The order is to supplement it. So the order, basically, that five or less would be equal to the lockdown.”
He hopes the class order will prevent further changes to the community status level and even greater restrictions from being implemented.
“Putting the five or less in now should protect us and prevent us from having to escalate to further impacts both on our businesses, our economy and our social, mental and physical well-being,” he said.