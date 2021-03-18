Class order revised, extended to contain spike in cases, Moore says

Article content

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health revised and extended the Section 22 class order for the City of Kingston to the end of April in the hope of tamping the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, public health’s medical officer of health says.

“The reason that we’ve done an extension of the order is simply because once you have 69 active cases in the community, with a significant number of them being variants of concern, it typically takes two incubation periods to get this under control,” Dr. Kieran Moore explained on Thursday.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Class order revised, extended to contain spike in cases, Moore says Back to video

“The case counts today in Ontario signify that we’re starting a third wave.”

An incubation period is two weeks.

Moore said the main reason behind revising and extending the order — which comes into effect first thing Monday, right after the current class order ends — is that it caps social gathering both indoors and out at five people.

“I don’t want to have an impact on businesses, but we know this virus spreads when we let our guard down and have large social gatherings,” he said.