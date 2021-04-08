Classes should resume after break, Moore agrees

Article content

The medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington is happy to see that elementary and secondary schools in this area will reopen after March — make that April — break.

“We remain one of the safest places in southern Ontario with the lowest spread,” Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday.

“If we subtract with what’s going on with the off-campus (cases, of which there have been 33 at Queen’s University since Monday), our risk in the community is very, very low and our schools remain very, very safe.”

He said parents, students and school staff can get tested during the break even if they aren’t showing any symptoms.

For now, he said, schools should resume classes, as the province’s education minister said Wednesday.

“If we ever got counts near where Toronto or Peel are at, I certainly would consider it,” Moore said. “But we, historically, have been one-fifth, 1/10th of their risk.”