Community drug strategy committee endorses decriminalization of people who use drugs

In the hope of promoting community conversations, destigmatizing drug use, advocating for policy change and demonstrating system-wide support, the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Community Drug Strategy Advisory Committee announced Monday in a news release that it endorses the decriminalization of people who use drugs.

Decriminalization does not promote drug use or drug-related harms, the release reads; instead, it reduces the stigmatization of people who use drugs, promotes access to harm-reduction and health-care services, and reduces overdose deaths.

“This approach will begin to address the unrelenting overdose crisis in our community and will position drug use as a health issue, rather than an issue of morality, will power or criminal justice,” advisory committee chair Susan Stewart stated in the release.

“The advisory committee is committed to advancing community-wide approaches that promote health, equity and dignity for people who use drugs.”

Decriminalization is a part of a broader strategy to address drug use’s harms, the release states, and the advisory committee — comprised of health, social services and enforcement workers along with individuals with lived experience of drug use — is developing one that will include the pillars of prevention, harm-reduction, treatment and enforcement.