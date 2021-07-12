Conservation authority issues low water warning for Kingston region

KINGSTON – Despite a rainy forecast, the local conservation authority has issued a level 2 low water warning for the Kingston area.

The warning was issued after lower than normal precipitation through June.

It is the second of three low water warnings and indicates “potentially serious water supply problem if current precipitation and stream flows trends persist.”

“The month of June was wetter than May, however the rain deficit continues with the monthly regional precipitation average being only 68 per cent of normal,” said Holly Evan’s, watershed planning co-ordinator with Cataraqui Conservation.

“Without an extended period of normal rain or higher than normal rain it will not be possible to move out of a low water condition. Some relief in the form of cooler, wetter weather is forecast which may improve conditions over the month of July.”

Municipalities that draw water from Lake Ontario or the Bay of Quinte have access to a more sustainable water supply and are less susceptible to low water warnings.

Cataraqui Conservation and Quinte Conservation are urging residents, particularly those in rural areas, to conserve water by reducing non-essential water uses, limiting watering of plants and lawn and do so in the early morning or evening, and limit washing vehicles.

The agency announced a level 1 low water warning in early June after precipitation in May was less than one third of what it usually is and less that a millimeter of rain fell in the second half of the month.

“All monitored inland streams are flowing below the average flow rate for this time of year, and many have triggered low water thresholds,” Evan’s said. “If the region does not see sustained amounts of rainfall this month it is likely the Cataraqui Region will stay in a level 2 low water condition for July.”

Cataraqui Conservation’s level 1 low water warning in June was followed by a similar statement from Quinte Conservation.