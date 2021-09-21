Conservative Shelby Kramp-Neuman takes Hastings–Lennox and Addington

Conservative candidate Shelby Kramp-Neuman has been elected in the riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington with about 46 per cent of the vote.

Kramp-Neuman defeated one-time MP Liberal candidate Mike Bossio, who ended up with 34 per cent of the vote.

Following Bossio in the 2021 riding results were Matilda deBues, the NDP candidate (11 per cent of the vote), James Babock of the People’s Party of Canada (six per cent), Reg Wilson of the Green party (two per cent) and Independent candidate Jennifer Sloan.

But it was Kramp-Neuman who opened up a strong lead as the early polls returned and never saw that lead diminish.

“The people have chosen a candidate that’s focused on rural communities — this is me,” Kramp-Nueman said. “They’ve chosen a candidate that’s going to work towards reducing bureaucracy, red tape and taxes — this is me. Let there be no mistake, it’s not going to be easy, but I need to stay focused, I need to persevere and I need to take the partisan hat off always and work and listen to people.

“I think the biggest challenge in this riding is working to come together with the right policies and work on infrastructure funding because I think here in Hastings–Lennox and Addington we have the ingenuity of so many people, we have the motivation here and it’s time. I will not be a wallflower. I’m confident they’ll know that there’s a new loud voice from Hastings–Lennox and Addington.”

When reached for a phone interview just past midnight, the newly elected member of Parliament was ready to hit the ground running.

“I am so pumped. I’m certainly honoured, overwhelmed. The trust and confidence the voters here in HLA have given me and have placed in me tonight, I’m so thankful,” Kramp-Neuman said. “I’ll start by thanking and congratulating the other candidates that ran. They ran a tough but civil campaign, and moving forward I look forward to working with everyone in this riding because I love where we live.”