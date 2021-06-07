Contraband bound for Collins Bay Institution intercepted

Ian MacAlpine
Barn wires inside the walls of the Collins Bay Institution during a media tour on Tuesday May 10 2016. Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network
Barn wires inside the walls of the Collins Bay Institution during a media tour on Tuesday May 10 2016. Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network Photo by Ian MacAlpine /Ian MacAlpine/Whig-Standard

Staff intercepted more than a quarter-million dollars’ worth of contraband headed for Collins Bay Institution last week, a news release states.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) suspects the items — tobacco, drugs, weapons, cellphones and cellphone accessories — were dropped off by a drone at the perimeter of the Bath Road correctional facility on Wednesday at 11 p.m.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $274,274.

The news release states that CSC works in partnership with police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions. Those with information and who wish to remain anonymous can call CSC’s toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784.

