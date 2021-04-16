Article content

Staff at Collins Bay Institution intercepted and seized a large quantity of contraband and unauthorized items on the perimeter of Collins Bay Institution on April 10, a news release on Friday from Correctional Service Canada said.

The contraband was delivered by a suspected throw-over, CSC said.

Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution

The items seized included a large quantity of drugs and tobacco as well as cellphones and stabbing weapons. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure is $55,020.

CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

A telephone tip line, 1-866-780-3784, for all federal institutions has been set up so it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The information shared is protected and callers remain anonymous.