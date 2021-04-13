Correctional investigator's office created after KP riot







The Office of the Correctional Investigator, an independent federal agency that hears complaints from offenders on conditions of confinement inside federal institutions, was created in 1973 in response to the 1971 Kingston Penitentiary riot. Ivan Zinger, the current correctional investigator, said in an interview that riots such as the 1971 riot at Kingston Penitentiary have been less frequent since his office was created. "I think certainly we've been able to play a role in terms of ensuring that corrections is compliant with the law and compliant with its policy and fair decision-making," Zinger said. The last riot at a Correctional Service Canada institution was in December 2016 at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary. Zinger said there had been no riots in the 20 years prior to the Saskatchewan riot. "So it's been relatively quiet; there have been, of course, major disturbances," he said. Zinger said the difference between a riot and a disturbance is that a riot would include injuries and death and damages in the millions of dollars. But Zinger said CSC doesn't call these incidents riots in its communications, referring to them as "major disturbances." "We objected to CSC referring to the riot at Saskatchewan Penitentiary as a 'major disturbance.' They, in fact, subsequently corrected the National Board of Investigation and used the term 'riot,'" Zinger wrote in a followup email.

Article content The Saskatchewan riot resulted in $3 million in damage and one offender dying, Zinger said. “(The offenders) certainly barricaded themselves and did everything that looks like a riot,” he said. Times have changed in Canadian prisons since the office was created, Zinger said. “The big riots of the mid-’70s are a much rarer event, so I’d like to think my office has played some role in keeping things at bay,” he said. During the Kingston Penitentiary riot, a total of nine correctional officers were taken hostage, although the original three were released before the main mayhem. The other six were taken hostage after being overwhelmed after a lock mechanism was smashed and the cells of 440 inmates were automatically opened. Some prisoners were brutally tortured, with one being killed during the riot and another dying of his injuries a month later in Kingston General Hospital. Ten other inmates were injured and there was significant damage done at the penitentiary. After the 1971 riot, a royal commission chaired by Justice J.W. Swackhamer was created to examine the events during the riot. “He made several findings, and the penitentiary service, as it was known, was partly responsible for the riot by failing to respond to legitimate complaints from prisoners and, basically, Justice Swackhamer suggested that an alternative, independent avenue of redress would address this issue as opposed to have the complaints dealt with internally by the penitentiary administration,” Zinger said.

Article content Zinger has a doctorate in psychology of criminal conduct from Carleton University and is an adjunct professor in the law department at Carleton. His office looks at and investigates a variety of offender complaints, including making sure offenders have access to physical and mental health care, deaths in custody, conditions of confinement, Aboriginal issues and women in prison. A staff of 40 investigate on average almost 6,000 complaints a year from offenders. Zinger said the Kingston Penitentiary riot started because of the conditions of confinement and management ignoring offenders’ concerns. “This notion of addressing promptly and fairly prisoners’ complaints was problematic then and remains problematic today,” he said. Zinger worries that CSC takes too long to respond to offenders’ issues and complaints — about a year on average to respond or nine months if it’s a serious complaint — which can increase offenders’ frustrations. “A lot of the workload is because of the inability of the service to actually respond to those complaints and grievances in a timely and fair manner,” Zinger said. “So there’s still unacceptable delays in terms of response time to address those complaints. “We decided a long time ago the internal grievance system is so dysfunctional with corrections that we don’t wait to get a response from corrections before we jump in, especially if it involves moving offenders to structured intervention units or a higher-security institution.

Article content Zinger knows that the longer it takes for complaints to be heard, the more likely violent incidents happen. “Riots sort of grow from tension and unaddressed complaints, legitimate complaints typically, and a lot of built-up frustration. There is nothing spontaneous about riots,” he said. Zinger said the administration at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary ignored the offenders’ complaints about the food quality and its insufficient supply. “The food was certainly a trigger, and they failed to also address overall problems at Saskatchewan Penitentiary and dynamics with Indigenous gangs and an overall very restrictive and harsh conditions of confinement. Certainly all that taken together had resulted in a riot,” he said. Zinger said there were lessons learned from the 1971 Kingston Penitentiary riot. “What we see around the world is that major reforms in corrections typically are triggered by tragic events, and for Canada the positive reforms to add external oversight came from the 1971 riot,” he said. “This is not unique to Canada. Every other jurisdiction typically in corrections make reforms after some sort of tragedy, and the creation of a prison ombudsman at the federal level is one of the positive outcomes of that riot, and hopefully over the years we’ve contributed to public safety and certainly to a better climate in federal corrections.” Photo by Ian MacAlpine / The Whig-Standard

