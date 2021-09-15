COVID cases rising in children under 10 due to family spread
COVID-19 cases among children under the age of ten have been on the rise over the past week in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region.
In a media call on Wednesday, Dr. Hugh Guan, KFL&A acting medical officer of health acknowledged community concern over the rising numbers among young children, with six of Wednesday’s reported cases among children under the age of ten, and attributed these cases to spread within families and social circles.
Young children are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 as they are not yet eligible for vaccination and thus have no immunity to the virus. Many children who are unvaccinated go to schools where they may be vulnerable to exposure, however Guan insists the risk remains low.
“The vast majority of the kids are in the cohort that are not eligible for vaccination and pretty much all of them are from spreads within families or from social contacts. We have seen no evidence of transmission within schools themselves. That is positive news, in the sense that our school protocols are working,” Guan said in the media call on Wednesday.
Limestone District School Board also took steps to address the concerns of parents on Wednesday, confirming that two students at J.R. Henderson Public School and one student at Kingston Secondary School have tested positive for COVID-19 but that these cases pose no risk to students or staff.
In a release issued on Wednesday, LDSB explained that cases are found to pose no risk when students have been learning virtually, when the student was already isolating as they had been identified as a close contact, or students were not present at school while they were infectious.
According to Guan, KFL&A Public Health has been working closely with school boards to ensure that risk of exposure for students and staff remains as low as possible. Guan explained that there is a rigorous process when a positive case of COVID-19 is identified in schools.
“I believe the class initially gets dismissed as a precautionary measure. If folks are vaccinated, then we bring them back to class,” Guan explained. “We have a set of letters (to be sent out) for different situations, for example there may be a case in the school but it has no effect—like if someone is doing remote schooling and therefore not in the building, that would have no effect on the school. There are also letters for what we call low-risk, if the child is not at all in the class that has the case, and high risk which might be there’s a child in that class cohort during their time of communicability.”
While measures are in place for potential outbreaks in schools, Guan is optimistic that we can avoid school closures in the KFL&A region this year.
“We have never seen widespread transmission in our schools, as you might have heard in other regions. Also, this year with a combination of vaccination and experience, I believe that measures are stronger and that vaccinations will help a lot in terms of protecting whole segments of our school population,” he said.