Crown seeks life sentence for Kingston youth in terrorism case

The Canadian Press
May 12, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Police from Kingston and then RCMP collect evidence at a home on MacDonnell Street in Kingston after revealing a terror plot was being organized from the home in Kingston on Jan. 25, 2019.
Police from Kingston and then RCMP collect evidence at a home on MacDonnell Street in Kingston after revealing a terror plot was being organized from the home in Kingston on Jan. 25, 2019. Photo by Elliot Ferguson /Elliot Ferguson

OTTAWA — The Crown is seeking a life sentence for a teenager who pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges including possession of explosive material and counselling someone to detonate a bomb.

The youth admitted to the charges, as well as violating his bail conditions, last July in the Ontario Court of Justice.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the Crown is asking that the teen, who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, be sentenced as an adult.

The Kingston teen’s lawyer says a youth sentence of three years would be sufficient to hold him accountable.

In January 2019, the RCMP arrested the youth, who was 16 at the time, following a probe initiated by a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the teen unwittingly communicated with an FBI undercover agent he believed to be a “lone wolf” Islamic terrorist in Virginia who needed support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers