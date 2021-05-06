Data indicates province may not open up in two weeks: Moore

Based on today’s figures, the Kingston region’s medical officer of health is unsure if the province will end the state of emergency on May 19.

It is, however, the Ontario government’s decision to make and not his, Dr. Kieran Moore noted during a media call on Thursday, and he expects the provincial government to scrutinize data, such as the hospitalization rates and immunization rates, before making its decision within the next two weeks.

“At present, I don’t see us opening up, looking at today’s data,” he said. “And I’m just confident now through the Science (Advisory) Table and Public Health Ontario that they will be making data-driven decisions.”

In Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, there are now 48.8 cases per 100,000 people, which is “one of the highest we’ve ever had,” Moore said, and “the risk in our community is high.”

Even if this area were allowed to reopen, he said, it would fall into the province’s red, or “control,” zone, which is very restrictive and is one zone shy of a lockdown.

This region’s reopening is also dependent on what happens in the Greater Toronto Area in the next couple of weeks. Peel’s rate of illness is eight or nine times higher than in KFL&A, Moore cited, while Toronto’s is five times higher.

“We can’t open up safely unless the GTA can open up safely because you’re just constantly seeing the virus come back into our community as a result of their rates being out of control,” he said. “If we open up, I can only see us having more infectious outbreaks because the GTA isn’t under control yet.”

Since Kingston is considered a tourist destination, he suspects people would travel to the city and possibly bring the virus with them.

“Being along the (Highway) 401 corridor,” he said later, “it’s one exit from being back in our community.”

