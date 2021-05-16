





Article content “Homelessness can impact mortality up to 40 per cent. There’s nothing else that we know of that can impact mortality to that extent,” Grace Lin, a second-year Queen’s University medical student and executive member of the Municipal Day of Action, explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard. The health impact of housing precarity and the empowerment of end-users in housing policy development in Kingston has been the focus of this year’s Municipal Day of Action, a Canada-wide initiative in which Queen’s medical students have been participating. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Day of action aims to involve end-users in housing policy development Back to video The Municipal Day of Action is made up of a team of 18 Queen’s medical students, who are advocating for the meaningful involvement of end-users in housing and homelessness policy formation in Kingston through the implementation of three concrete demands. The team has met with city councillors and the mayor and is currently preparing a motion to be presented at the June 1 city council meeting. The group has formulated three asks. The first ask is the inclusion of a link to the Home Standards Project — a website developed by Nick Lorraway and Natalie Woodland that helps tenants identify whether their house is up to municipal standards — on the City of Kingston’s website to facilitate the reporting of housing deficiencies. After meeting with members of council, the city website has already been updated to include this link.

Article content “Even we were surprised how quickly that happened. All it took was one councillor emailing saying, ‘Hey, can we get this done?’ and then the administrative office made it happen,” second-year medical student and executive member Angie Salomon explained. The second and third demands are bigger asks, Salomon admits. According to its demands, the team aims to “Propose and pass a motion directing city staff to formally document the city’s protocols for the meaningful, compensated inclusion of people with lived homeless experience on all relevant city working groups, task forces and funding boards, particularly when there is funding at stake.” The asks are also clear in their prioritization of women, and Indigenous people, who are overrepresented among Kingston’s homeless population. Despite making up only 3.6 per cent of Kingston’s population, the Municipal Day of Action team reports that 24 per cent of Kingston’s homeless population identify as Indigenous. As Queen’s medical students, the health implications of these statistics are clear. “There are a lot of adverse health effects that come from being precariously housed. Physical health effects, chronic illness, as well as there’s high levels of mental illness and substance abuse. These are all issues that as future physicians we will be working with patients to help with that,” executive member and second-year medical student Alanna Jane explained.

Article content Ishita Aggarwal, also an executive member and second-year medical student, echoed Jane’s sentiments, pointing out that “housing can influence all other aspects of someone’s life.” For the Municipal Day of Action team, the involvement of end-users in the development of municipal housing policy is an important step forward in addressing the health impacts of homelessness and poverty. According to Salomon, while consulting with local physicians and community groups, the team was told repeatedly of the importance of involving service users in the decision-making process. “We heard again and again, empowerment of end-users, including them, hearing their voices, actually listening and not just tokenizing them on committees. Valuing their input is lacking in our municipal system currently. That’s how we narrowed down to this idea of empowerment and inclusion,” she said. The message of inclusion and empowerment resonated with local council members, and a motion is set to be put forth at the June 1 council meeting. While the wording is still being sorted out ,Salomon said it is “a motion to help give voice to the homeless and precariously housed” and will recognize the unique barriers that the homeless population faces in participating in policy formation, with specific mention of adequate compensation for their participation.

