Downtown Kingston BIA hires Belleville BIA executive director

The Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area only had to look a bit west to find its new executive director.

Marijo Cuerrier, who currently does the same job in Belleville, will start in Kingston on May 25.

“After many months and a wide search, I am happy to announce, on behalf of the Downtown Kingston! board of directors, the hiring of our new and only second executive director in our history,” Downtown Kingston board chair Ed Smith wrote in a news release.

“She has substantial experience in strategic planning, marketing, social media, event planning and product development.”

Cuerrier replaces longtime executive director Doug Ritchie, who retired last year.

“The Belleville business community and Downtown Belleville partners speak very highly of Marijo’s skills, effectiveness and ability to engage members and partners,” Smith wrote.

According to the news release, Cuerrier and her team were responsible for the development and implementation of several successful events in 2020, including Belleville’s summer event, Al Fresco, which resulted in increased foot traffic and revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.