Downtown LCBO closes for renovations
The liquor store downtown will be closed for renovations until mid-July.
The Barrack Street store will see new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units installed, some fridges replaced, and changes to the store’s customer service checkouts to make them more accessible and “to improve the customer experience,” the Liquor Control Board of Ontario’s press office stated in an email to the Whig-Standard.
Downtown LCBO closes for renovations
While the store is closed for renovations, there’s a temporary store set up in the parking lot of the Barrack Street outlet. The temporary store — which appears to be the size of three commercial trailers — will offer about one-fifth of the products, the LCBO’s press office stated.
The stock that was in the Barrack Street location has been “redirected” to neighbouring stores, the email read.
The press office did not respond when asked the cost of the planned renovations.
The construction is considered “essential,” the press office said.
“Section 43(l)(ii) of Ontario Regulation 82/20 as amended under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID 19) Act, 2020, permits construction activities that are funded in whole or in part by an Agency of Her Majesty in Right of Ontario,” the emailed reply read.
“The LCBO is an Agency of Her Majesty in Right of Ontario and the LCBO is funding the renovation at Store No. 40 Kingston (34 Barrack St.).”
The Barrack Street LCBO opened in 1992 and cost approximately $1.6 million to build, according to Whig-Standard archives. The LCBO acquired the property at Barrack and King streets in a land swap with the city, which received in return the Queen Street property on which the previous LCBO outlet stood.