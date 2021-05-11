Downtown LCBO closes for renovations

Article content

The liquor store downtown will be closed for renovations until mid-July.

The Barrack Street store will see new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units installed, some fridges replaced, and changes to the store’s customer service checkouts to make them more accessible and “to improve the customer experience,” the Liquor Control Board of Ontario’s press office stated in an email to the Whig-Standard.

While the store is closed for renovations, there’s a temporary store set up in the parking lot of the Barrack Street outlet. The temporary store — which appears to be the size of three commercial trailers — will offer about one-fifth of the products, the LCBO’s press office stated.

The stock that was in the Barrack Street location has been “redirected” to neighbouring stores, the email read.

The press office did not respond when asked the cost of the planned renovations.

The construction is considered “essential,” the press office said.