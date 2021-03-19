Dozen new cases, four showing variants of concern in Kingston region Friday

There were a dozen new COVID-19 cases, and four cases showing variants of concern, reported in the Kingston region Friday.

Among those testing positive was a health-care worker, who is female and in her 40s.

The majority of those new cases — a male under 10 years of age, a male between 10 and 19, two females and one male in their 20s, a male and a female in their 30s, and a female in her 40s — came as a result of close contact.

A few cases are still under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Those cases are a female between 10 and 19, a male in his 20s, and a female in her 20s.

Friday’s announcement of four cases showing variants of concern brings the total to date up to be 31.

Eight active cases are now deemed resolved, leaving the active case count at 73.