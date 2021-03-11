Dozen new COVID-19 cases, variant of concern reported in Kingston area Thursday

Article content

There were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Thursday, and one case showing a variant of concern.

Six of the new cases are related to outbreaks.

There were five cases reported Thursday that are connected to an outbreak at Queen’s University’s Watts Hall residence. The four males and one female are all between 10 and 19 years old.

The sixth outbreak-related case is a female under 10 years of age. The only other active outbreak, according to public health’s online dashboard, is at Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre on Select Drive in the city’s west end.

Queen’s University, in the news release announcing its Watts Hall outbreak, said there were five other off-campus cases reported.

There are two females and two males between the ages of 10 and 19 years old whose cases are currently under investigation. Two females in that same age range are the result of close contact.

Another case with a variant of concern — which VOC isn’t known yet — was discovered March 10, according to the dashboard.

Two active cases, meanwhile, were reported resolved, leaving the total active case count at 30.

The dashboard also indicates that there is no longer someone on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.