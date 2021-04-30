Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region Friday

Article content

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region Friday.

Five of those cases belonged to people between 18 and 29 years of age, and three of them females whose cases are under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Another female contracted the virus through close contact, while a male’s case is travel-related.

Queen’s University is reporting five new cases this week, two of them in residence and the other three off-campus.

The remaining three cases are people in their 50s — two males and one female — and all of them are under investigation.

A health-care worker is among the current, KFL&A Public Health reported, and a variant of concern was confirmed in four cases. And another person has been admitted to hospital.