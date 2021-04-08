Article content

There were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kingston region on Thursday.

A little more than half of the new cases — a male between 10 and 19 years of age, two males and four females in their 20s, a male and a female in their 40s and a female in her 50s — came as a result of close contact.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eighteen new cases reported in Kingston region on Thursday Back to video

How the other eight cases — a female and a male between 10 and 19, two females and two males in their 20s, a female in her 40s and another in her 70s — caught the virus is currently under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

It was also reported Thursday that 14 cases have been identified as showing variants of concern, and that there is a new case in hospital.

A dozen cases are now considered resolved as of Thursday, leaving 95 active cases in the region.