Article content

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Thursday.

Four of the cases fall under the 18 to 29 years of age group. How three of those cases — all of them male — contracted the virus is under investigation by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. The fourth case, a female, was the result of close contact.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported in Kingston region Thursday Back to video

Another four cases were people in their 50s. Three of those — a female and two males — are under investigation, while the last, another male, was the result of close contact.

Two of the cases involved females in their 60s. One is under investigation, the other a result of close contact.

The outstanding case was a female in her 40s, who tested positive as a result of close contact.

It was also reported Thursday that a pair of health-care workers tested positive, and that a variant of concern was discovered in a case.

Six cases were resolved, putting the number of active cases at 81.

Three people from the region are in hospital, two of them in intensive care, and one of the two is intubated, Dr. Kieran Moore, KFL&A’s medical officer of health, said.

“And these, again, are people in their 50s” in hospital, Moore said during a media call Thursday.

The number of cases per 100,000 people is 33.3, up from around 29 earlier in the week, Moore noted.

“That’s still heading upwards instead of downwards, despite being in a lockdown situation and despite everyone trying to stay within their household,” he said.

There are cases all over the region, he said, from Napanee to Inverary to Kingston and in between. While regions such as Peel and the Greater Toronto Area are known hot spots, even our neighbouring regions have higher numbers, Moore said, “so try not to travel outside KFL&A.”

“We’re just one dinner, one social event from having a spreading event and continuing to have our numbers go up,” he said. “It’s disconcerting to see this rise.”