Article content A widow whose husband is buried at Cataraqui Cemetery is upset that staff removed personal items from gravesites without letting family know. Yvonne Bolton goes to the cemetery almost every day to visit her husband George’s grave, wash the headstone and take a walk through grounds. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family should be told items will be removed from gravesites, woman believes Back to video Each year, since George’s death in July 2019, Bolton places a wreath at the gravestone at Christmas, potted mums in the fall, and a potted plant each spring. This spring, in addition to the potted plant, she also brought along a figurine of skaters — the couple used to be professional roller dancers — and placed it at the gravestone. “When I went back to the cemetery on Monday to water the plant it was gone,” she said in an interview. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, somebody has stolen the plant.’ ” So she went and bought another plant, but it, too, went missing. So she called the cemetery office to report what she thought was a theft.

Article content Instead, cemetery staff told her the plant wasn’t stolen, but that it had been removed by staff as per its bylaws, bylaws of which Bolton wasn’t aware. The items removed from gravesites are wrapped in plastic and stored behind the cemetery office. People have 30 days to claim items before they’re discarded. “I went behind the office and there’s a sea of plastic bags and I had to go through them all to find George’s (items),” Bolton said. She didn’t like the items being removed without first being told they would be. There are signs at the cemetery advising that pets aren’t allowed, nor are artificial flowers after April 30, but nothing about items being removed. “If they can inform people about things that way why would they be so insensitive to remove items?” she asked. “I’m sure they have everybody’s email or they could have put an ad in the newspaper. I feel it just wasn’t handled very well.” She has never had any items removed from her husband’s gravesite until now. “They (the board of directors) think the cemetery belongs to them. I paid for a plot and I think the cemetery belongs to everyone that is buried there,” she said. “Who has more rights? The board of directors or the deceased and their families?” Craig Boals, the general manager of Cataraqui Cemetery, said the removal of certain items happens every spring with the exception of last year, when cemetery staff had to focus on COVID-19 protocols and pivoting staff responsibilities in case the cemetery was overwhelmed because of the pandemic.

Article content “The message is on our website, we have signage, it’s something that we do each and every year,” Boals said in an interview. “I am sympathetic to the families that place these mementoes, but at the end of the day we can’t make exceptions, we have to apply the rules evenly to everybody.” A volunteer spent 50 hours this spring collecting and tagging the items found at gravesites, Boals explained. “We never (meant) this to be malicious,” he said. “The things we were collecting are those artificial flowers.” The cemetery allows artificial flowers during the winter, but they must be picked up by May 1. The cemetery typically gives a two-week grace period for their removal. Staff continues to look for artificial flowers and particularly the wiring used to secure the flowers in the ground. The wire often gets caught in the cemetery’s lawnmowers’ blades and damages them. Boals said families can plant flowers in front of the marker as well as small personal items. “You can have these mementoes as long as they’re placed in front of your headstone or inside a bordered garden where our weed trimmers and mowers aren’t having to go around it,” he said. Some of the issues the cemetery’s grounds crew deal with are broken glass vases and figurines that in turn damage their mowers and weed trimmers. One year, candles were left burning and caused a grass fire. Plastic flower pots are also problematic, Boals said. “We haven’t outright banned these things, we’ve just asked that they be place respectfully in consideration of our maintenance obligations and safety of staff and visitors,” he explained.

Article content Even though the bylaws are can be found on the cemetery’s website, Boals said more can be done. “We recognize that we need to do better communicating with the plot owners and the board and I have discussed this,” he said. Later this year the cemetery will improve their signage to address issues, Boals said. Bolton, however, doesn’t think the situation was handled properly. “Just the fact that they’re removing items that belong to people and the people don’t even know it,” she said. “If this plant had been taken away I would have bought another one because I didn’t know.” Bolton called the policy hurtful, inconsiderate and callous. “There’s grievers and their families,” she said, “and this means something to them.” Boals said if anyone has any questions about their policy can call the office at 613-546-6545. imacalpine@postmedia.com Twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

