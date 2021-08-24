With less than a month to go until the federal election on September 20, all the candidates in local ridings have now been announced.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In Kingston and the Islands, incumbent Liberal candidate Mark Gerretsen is seeking his third term in office.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Federal candidates announced for Kingston and surrounding ridings Back to video

A former Kingston mayor, Gerrestsen was first elected in 2015 with more than 55 per cent of the votes and again in 2019 with almost 46 per cent of the votes.

Gerretsen is challenged by public health scientist Vic Sahai, who is representing the New Democratic Party.

Sahai studied at Queen’s University in the 1980s and returned to Kingston in 2007 to be a professor and research director at Hotel Dieu Hospital.

City of Kingston District 1 Councilor Gary Oosterhof has been announced as the candidate for the Conservative Party. In addition to his tenure on council, Oosterhof has run an electrical contracting business with his wife for the past 25 years.

Representing the Green Party is Waji Khan, a Kingston-area dentist who has been operating a dental practice in the community since 2008. Khan has also served as a captain in the Canadian Armed Forces, and remains in the Reserve Forces in the ambulatory services.

Representing the People’s Party of Canada is Shelley Sayle-Udall, a mental health therapist and mother.

In the riding of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston, candidates will be hard pressed to unseat incumbent Conservative candidate Scott Reid.

Reid has represented the different iterations of the riding since 2000 when he won it for the Canadian Alliance Party. He has regularly gained close to 50 per cent of the vote in all of the federal elections he has contested.