Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Thursday.

Three of the reported cases have been identified as travel-related. The three cases are all males: one between the ages of 10 and 17, one in his 30s and one in his 40s.

Five new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday

The fourth case, a female in her 30s, is a verified close-contact transmission.

The fifth case, a male between 18 and 29, is currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.

Public health is continuing to encourage all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting on Sept. 22, proof of full vaccination will be required to enter certain non-essential locations, including indoor dining, bars and gyms. Available vaccine appointments and mobile clinic locations are posted on the public health website (kflaph.ca).