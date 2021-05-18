Flags back flying at Montreal Street legion branch

Article content

The flags are once again flying atop the flagpoles at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 on Montreal Street.

The poles have been empty since last month when the rope used to raise and lower the flags went missing.

On Tuesday morning, four legion members took part in a brief ceremony to raise the four flags: the Canadian Maple Leaf, the Union Jack, Ontario’s provincial flag and the Royal Canadian Legion flag.

Allan Jones, president of the branch, said the rope was most likely taken by homeless people who live at a nearby encampment. Also, damage was done to water spigots and outside electrical outlets at the branch.

Jones said businesses and members of the public were concerned over the theft and donated everything that was needed to re-fly the flags.

Jones was especially glad to be able to resume the tradition of flying the flags at half-mast when a legion member dies. On Tuesday, the branch left the flags at half-mast to mark a death among its ranks that occurred last month when it was unable to fly the flags due to the missing rope.