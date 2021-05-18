Flags back flying at Montreal Street legion branch
The flags are once again flying atop the flagpoles at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 on Montreal Street.
The poles have been empty since last month when the rope used to raise and lower the flags went missing.
On Tuesday morning, four legion members took part in a brief ceremony to raise the four flags: the Canadian Maple Leaf, the Union Jack, Ontario’s provincial flag and the Royal Canadian Legion flag.
Allan Jones, president of the branch, said the rope was most likely taken by homeless people who live at a nearby encampment. Also, damage was done to water spigots and outside electrical outlets at the branch.
Jones said businesses and members of the public were concerned over the theft and donated everything that was needed to re-fly the flags.
Jones was especially glad to be able to resume the tradition of flying the flags at half-mast when a legion member dies. On Tuesday, the branch left the flags at half-mast to mark a death among its ranks that occurred last month when it was unable to fly the flags due to the missing rope.
The rope, six surveillance cameras, and warning and no trespassing signs were all donated, Jones said.
Eskerod Signs provided a bucket truck and staff members to install the rope on the flagpole at no charge.
“We’re going to try and mount a camera on one of the poles,” Jones said.
The Rope Man provided 600 feet of high-quality rope at a cost of $1.90 per foot. The branch has about twice as much rope as it currently needs. Jones said it would be stored until it is needed.
“It’s all donated, it didn’t cost us a dime. We have more than enough to pay for it if we had to pay for it,” Jones said.
Monetary donations that came in from the public after the thefts were made public were not needed, Jones said, but everyone who donated cash for the rope and flag poles said the funds could be used for other purposes around the branch.
Jones said the money would be used for work on the branch’s women’s washroom and to put a roof on the outdoor patio.
“We’ve been very fortunate. Our members have been very generous,” Jones said. “Since this happened and with the publicity, we’ve had a lot of response. I’m still getting cheques in the mail.”
