Food bank far exceeds fundraising goal of $50,000

Staff and volunteers at the Partners in Mission Food Bank are celebrating a very successful online fundraising campaign.
Since 1984, and up until a few years ago, the food bank would have a food collection blitz during the month of May. Volunteers would fan out across the city over one day and evening to collect non-perishable food items. The blitz also took place throughout May at local grocery stores over the past few years.
Usually about 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of food would be collected.
But the challenge of collecting non-perishable food items during the latest COVID-19 lockdown prompted the food bank to cancel its traditional May food blitz and replace it with an appeal for online monetary donations.
In launching the campaign in early May, food bank executive director Dan Irwin was a bit nervous how the community would react to the new campaign.
“Kingston has always been amazing supporting us,” Irwin said. “So we’re kind of crossing our fingers that they’ll show up like they always do for us,” Irwin said.
The Kingston community came through again for the food bank.
In a news release on Tuesday, the food bank announced it had raised $81,095.67, far exceeding its $50,000 goal.
In an interview, Irwin said the support of the Kingston community has been “overwhelming.”
“We’re totally amazed and thrilled at how much support we’ve received from the Kingston community,” he said. “We’d never done it before, so we thought $50,000 was maybe going to be a bit of a stretch, but we crossed our fingers and then we break $81,000. (It) is just almost shocking and we were thrilled with the response.”
Irwin said the goal wasn’t reached with large donations. Many were small denominations ranging between $10 and $300.
“It just says the community is unbelievably generous in Kingston. We’re always so pleased with the support and we live in a great community, period,” he said.
Irwin said every dollar raised would go towards purchasing food.
“Whatever we need over the next few months, we have no concerns that we’ll be able to cover the perishable and non-perishable foods easily,” he said. “Every week, we buy eggs, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables and then, of course, if we’re low on something, we can buy a pallet of peanut butter or tuna. Whatever we need we can go out and just grab it.
“We feel great today, but we know down the road that we’ll be needing the community again. But it’s a great feeling to see how well we’re supported and we’re just really happy.”
If anyone requires support from the food bank call 544-4100.
