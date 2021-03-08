'Food distribution network' shows heart
Before the pandemic, Kingston’s Lionhearts Inc. connected companies such as Costco, Starbucks, restaurant suppliers and others who had surplus food — packages of peppers nearing their best-before date, for example, or food that went unsold — with between 20 and 30 community agencies that prepare and serve meals to those who need them.
“Essentially, we’re like a charity food distribution network,” Lionhearts founder Travis Blackmore said.
As the pandemic took hold, many of those agencies either temporarily shut down or cut back on services. The agencies that did stay open would serve lunch but not dinner.
“We just (went) to them and said, ‘Hey, what do you guys think if we start serving dinner since there’s no one serving it? What if we did that? Would that help?’” Blackmore recalled.
The answer was a resounding yes.
Then it was a matter of figuring out how to prepare those dinners. Among its army of volunteers was a local chef who brought in some culinary colleagues to volunteer preparing nutritious meals using whatever food arrived on the truck that morning.
Lionhearts set up in McBurney Park and handed out meals — no questions asked — for the first time on March 18. They handed out 36 of them.
“Within two weeks we were knocking on the door of 300 meals a night. So we knew right away that there was a need there,” Blackmore recalled.
As word got out and the lines lengthened, volunteers heard that some of the people lining up night after night were travelling from other parts of the city to do so.
So Lionhearts started distributing meals at a location in the northern part of the city, one just outside of it and to the east, and then two more.
When the winter weather arrived, Lionhearts moved its downtown distribution and also started a warming centre, inside a downtown nightclub — the same one in which Blackmore had launched, six years prior, what would eventually become Lionhearts.
When the one-year anniversary rolls around in a couple of weeks, Blackmore figures they will have served 225,000 meals in all.
“I wish I could say it was slowing down,” Blackmore said.
“Eventually it will, but right now we’re still holding on until there are vaccines in arms and people are feeling safe and the economy gets another boost.”