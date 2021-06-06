Former club member scores in professional life
The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area aims to ensure young people can be equipped to succeed in life. And nothing means more when the club learns of a success story of a former member.
Back in 2005, the club embarked on a unique program, partnering with the NHLPA to offer an after-school hockey program. The Goals and Dreams program provided full hockey equipment for about 40 players and sessions included former NHLers Rick Smith and Fred O’Donnell. The goal was to ensure underprivileged children had the chance to play hockey. It operated for 10 years out of the former Wally Elmer and Cook Brothers youth centres.
One of the players was Brad Green, now 30. Green was part of the program for three years, starting back in 2005, and remembers fondly how the program set him up for success.
“I went through that program for a few years. It helped get me into organized hockey, which in turn helped me succeed in life to this day,” Green said.
Green later took that experience and excelled, playing for St. Lawrence College and junior hockey with the Frontenac Flyers, Gananoque Islanders and Napanee Raiders.
Beyond hockey, though, Green credits the program for preparing him for the work world, too.
“Some of those foundational aspects that I was taught through that program are things I bring with me in my professional career, such as leadership, social skills, understanding the value of teamwork and continuously improving. Those are four key things that I took from that program.”
Green credits the support from Boys and Girls Club staff and volunteers with help instilling those values that have in turn led to professional success.
Volunteers for that hockey program, included Peter Dawe, whose son James Dawe has become a great personal and corporate supporter for the club. James Dawe, is the group vice-president, North Atlantic, at CINTAS. The company has helped support numerous Boys and Girls Club programs over the years. And that connection to the club grew even strong when James Dawe hired Green at Cintas as the service manager earlier this spring.
“I think everyone can appreciate why I was so high on Brad when I met him,” James Dawe said. “(Green) is very grateful for everything he’s been given, does not dwell on anything that’s been thrown his way that’s been unfortunate. He seems to focus only on the positive and what he can control to make his standing in life better.”
Green wants his story to be shared so people can understand the path he travelled from club program to professional life.
“I’m really proud to represent that organization and proud to tell my story,” Green said. “Every single leader showed the children they cared and they are there for them and support them.”
To support the campaign
• Donations can be made online, by filling out the donation form on the right-hand side at www.bgckingston.ca.
• Credit card donations can be made by calling 613-507-3306, ext. 100 or 110.
• Cheques can be made out to Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area and mailed to: 1300 Bath Rd., Unit A-2, Kingston, ON, K7M 4X4.
• Donors are asked to note if they would like to remain anonymous or have their names published in recognition of their support. Names will be published in the weekly articles during The Kingston Whig-Standard campaign.
• A tax receipt will be issued to gifts of $20 or more within two weeks.
