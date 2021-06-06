Former club member scores in professional life

The Whig-Standard
Jun 06, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  3 minute read
Former Boys and Girls Club member Brad Green took part in the club's NHLPA Goals and Dreams program in Kingston for three years, starting in 2005. (Supplied Photo)
The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area aims to ensure young people can be equipped to succeed in life. And nothing means more when the club learns of a success story of a former member.

Back in 2005, the club embarked on a unique program, partnering with the NHLPA to offer an after-school hockey program. The Goals and Dreams program provided full hockey equipment for about 40 players and sessions included former NHLers Rick Smith and Fred O’Donnell. The goal was to ensure underprivileged children had the chance to play hockey. It operated for 10 years out of the former Wally Elmer and Cook Brothers youth centres.

One of the players was Brad Green, now 30. Green was part of the program for three years, starting back in 2005, and remembers fondly how the program set him up for success.

“I went through that program for a few years. It helped get me into organized hockey, which in turn helped me succeed in life to this day,” Green said.

Green later took that experience and excelled, playing for St. Lawrence College and junior hockey with the Frontenac Flyers, Gananoque Islanders and Napanee Raiders.

Beyond hockey, though, Green credits the program for preparing him for the work world, too.

“Some of those foundational aspects that I was taught through that program are things I bring with me in my professional career, such as leadership, social skills, understanding the value of teamwork and continuously improving. Those are four key things that I took from that program.”

Green credits the support from Boys and Girls Club staff and volunteers with help instilling those values that have in turn led to professional success.

Volunteers for that hockey program, included Peter Dawe, whose son James Dawe has become a great personal and corporate supporter for the club. James Dawe, is the group vice-president, North Atlantic, at CINTAS. The company has helped support numerous Boys and Girls Club programs over the years. And that connection to the club grew even strong when James Dawe hired Green at Cintas as the service manager earlier this spring.

“I think everyone can appreciate why I was so high on Brad when I met him,” James Dawe said. “(Green) is very grateful for everything he’s been given, does not dwell on anything that’s been thrown his way that’s been unfortunate. He seems to focus only on the positive and what he can control to make his standing in life better.”

Green wants his story to be shared so people can understand the path he travelled from club program to professional life.

“I’m really proud to represent that organization and proud to tell my story,” Green said. “Every single leader showed the children they cared and they are there for them and support them.”

To support the campaign

• Donations can be made online, by filling out the donation form on the right-hand side at www.bgckingston.ca.

• Credit card donations can be made by calling 613-507-3306, ext. 100 or 110.

• Cheques can be made out to Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area and mailed to: 1300 Bath Rd., Unit A-2, Kingston, ON, K7M 4X4.

• Donors are asked to note if they would like to remain anonymous or have their names published in recognition of their support. Names will be published in the weekly articles during The Kingston Whig-Standard campaign.

• A tax receipt will be issued to gifts of $20 or more within two weeks.

Thank you to our BGC monthly donors!

Peter Kingston

Peter Dawe

In memory of R.E Masotti

Gary and Sherri McCabe

Rosemary Webster

Ruth Crafts

Ann B. Burbidge

C. Turnbull

Ron Masotti

Wayne Toms

Thank you to our Kingston Whig-Standard campaign donors!

Remembering Capt. Matt Dawe, KIA Afghanistan, July 2007, $1,000

Peter and Sheila Kingston, $1,000

Evelyn Maizenm, $100

Tim and Tamara Kingston, $100

In Memory of Barry O’Connor, $100

Ruth Crafts, $100

Ronald Ostic, $100

Barry Smith, $200

Anonymous, $200

Rosaleen Emmons, $50

Doris Waddell, $100

Edward Watson, $500

Carol Slack, $100

Anonymous, $250

Neil and Mary Neasmith, $300

Robert Bell, $500

Fletcher and Glenda Young, $30

Jane Kitchen, $100

Elizabeth Harrison, $200

Larry and Evelyn Wilson, $50

Glenn and Anne Mosier, $50

Walter and Karen Hirst, $100

Albrecht and Reta Heller, $250

Anonymous, $50

James Brown and Joan Lee, $2,500

Anonymous, $100

Nancy Folger, $50

B.N Burnett, $50

William Patterson, $100

Grant Henwood, $2,000

Jean Dougherty, $100

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $50

Anonymous, $1,000

Anonymous, $60

Anonymous, $350

Katharine Ham, $500

Robert McIntyre, $1,000

