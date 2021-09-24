Four new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

Article content

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday.

Two of the reported cases, identified as females between 10 to 17 and 18 to 29, are currently under investigation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday Back to video

The two remaining cases are confirmed close contact transmissions, identified as a male under the age of 10, and a male between 18 to 29.

Among previously reported cases, four new cases of variants of concern have been identified.

Public health is reporting that one additional case has been resolved and there are now 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get fully vaccinated, and proof of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is now required to enter certain non-essential settings including restaurants.

Vaccinations are widely available in the region and appointments and mobile clinic locations are posted on the public health website at www.kflaph.ca.