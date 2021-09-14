Four new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington region on Tuesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

All of Tuesday’s reported cases are confirmed close contact transmissions, with one case reported among a female in her 70s, one case reported among a male in his 40s, and two cases reported among males under the age of 10.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday Back to video

Among previously reported cases, three cases of variants of concern have been identified.

Public Health is reporting that two additional cases have been resolved, and there are currently 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the KFL&A region.

All residents are encouraged to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and starting on September 22, proof of vaccination will be required to enter certain non-essential businesses including gyms and indoor dining venues.

Vaccination appointments and mobile clinic locations are available on the KFL&A website, and vaccines are widely available in the KFL&A region.