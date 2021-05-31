Fourth COVID-19 case shutout in a week for Kingston region
Article content
There were zero new COVID-19 cases in the Kingston region Monday for the fourth time in a week.
One of the active cases is now considered resolved, leaving the active case count at 10.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Fourth COVID-19 case shutout in a week for Kingston region Back to video
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.