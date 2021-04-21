





Francis MacLachlan: St. Lawrence II designer and builder dies at 95

Article content Francis MacLachlan, the designer and builder of the sail training brigantine St. Lawrence II and other sailing vessels, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Since completing St. Lawrence II in 1953, thousands of young people have spent summers on Lake Ontario around Kingston and beyond on the square-rigged ship learning the science of sailing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Francis MacLachlan: St. Lawrence II designer and builder dies at 95 Back to video MacLachlan is considered the father of traditional youth sail training in Canada. He also built the Pathfinder and Playfair ships that are used by Toronto Brigantine to teach young sailors at the western end of Lake Ontario. These ships, still sailing today, have more than 150 years combined years of operation, his obituary said. St. Lawrence II was originally constructed for the Sea Cadets, but by the early 1960s began to serve the wider youth of the area with Brigantine Inc. MacLachlan, who was also a professor of civil engineering at Queen’s University, was celebrated last August by current and former students of St. Lawrence II at an event at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.

Article content Born in Kingston, MacLachlan was always interested in sailing ships and joined the Canadian Navy in late 1945, just after the Second World War. MacLachlan crossed the Atlantic to help with the post-war cleanup effort in England. Returning to Canada in 1946, he completed a mechanical engineering degree at Queen’s and then returned to England and earned a degree in naval architecture in Newcastle upon Tyne, where he built racing sailboats. “He was a very humble person, and I think it sort of belies the magnitude of his accomplishments,” Chris Chafe, St. Lawrence II’s current captain and executive director, said in an interview. “I think often he was even a bit shocked of the magnitude of what this one project, this singular decision he made, had on not just the local youth but the youth around the world,” he said. “Without Francis MacLachlan, there’s no St. Lawrence II; without St. Lawrence II there are no other boats.” Chafe said MacLachlan designed and built St. Lawrence II after seeing an old schooner washed up on a beach in New Brunswick. The schooner was too far gone, Chafe said, but it gave MacLachlan his inspiration to build St. Lawrence II. Chafe also said it was MacLachlan’s charisma as the first skipper of St. Lawrence II that helped draw people into the program. Over the past couple of days, Chafe said he has heard from a lot of people and graduates of the program who said how MacLachlan and St. Lawrence II impacted them, “how their entire life after they were on the boat was shaped by that experience.”

Article content Chafe also called MacLachlan a "fantastic and humble person." "He was always a quick wit; always a kind word." He said it was intimidating for a current captain to have MacLachlan on the ship, but he was able to calm everyone down. "He was so good at putting you at ease in that situation," Chafe said. "He understood that people were nervous to make mistakes when he was around, and he was so good. A couple of good jokes and everything was fine." Over the past two years, Brigantine Inc. staff have been planning a voyage through Maritime Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nunatsiavut. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced staff and volunteers to push back timelines for the trip and has made fundraising efforts more difficult. Chafe said MacLachlan wouldn't have given up on the project, so they're not, either, and they are currently planning the trip for 2023 and 2024. "We've just sort of been wandering through this pandemic just trying to stay ahead of things, but we can't give up on dreaming big because Francis never would and that's what makes this organization so special," Chafe said. "Internally it's been really sad, his passing, but I think it's been a bit of a spark for us as well." Chafe said the Brigantine's staff and volunteers will try to recapture the spirit MacLachlan embodied through the organization to do "some incredible things in his honour." In a social media post, Chafe wrote that MacLachlan's sailboats and the youth sail training programs he created have changed the lives of tens of thousands of people for the better and supplied the Canadian Navy, Coast Guard and the commercial marine industry with many employees over the past 60 years. MacLachlan leaves behind Rosy, his wife of 57 years, four children and six grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small private ceremony will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be livestreamed on MacLachlan's obituary page at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com. Donations in Maclachlan's memory to support Brigantine Inc. can be made through its website: www.tallshipexpeditions.com/donate, or mailed to Brigantine Inc., 53 Yonge St., Kingston, Ont., K7M 6G4. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

