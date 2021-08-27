Approximately 50 dignitaries, Kingston Economic Development Corporation and City of Kingston staff and Frulact executives and employees celebrated the expansion of the Kingston Frulact plant on Centennial Drive on Friday.

The expansion, which started in 2020, around the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, is now complete.

Try refreshing your browser. Frulact Canada celebrates Kingston facility expansion

The expansion was finished at a cost of $22.5 million, elevating Frulact’s total investment in its Kingston facility up to $50 million.

“We see Frulact as a fruit tree that needs strong roots and space to fully bloom,” said Frulact COO Rogerio Silva. “Our team provides us this stable ground and the community of Kingston extensive possibilities for the growth of our activities and knowledge. This expansion is a success due to their commitment and quality of service delivered to our clients.

“With this expansion we are increasing our production capacity by 66 per cent, from 15,000 to 25,000 metric tonnes,” he said. “More than 50 per cent of this production is exported to the United States.”

The local facility also hired 30 more employees to boost their staff to almost 100 people.

Construction started on the plant in 2015 and by 2017 opened the fruit processing and preparation production facility.

Since opening the facility, Frulact Canada has been expanding its physical and human structures as driving forces of its strategic vision for North America, where the group intends to expand its presence and, at the same time, take another step towards the ambition of becoming a global leader in natural ingredients solutions, said a release from KEDCO.

“I’m so proud to see Frulact get to this milestone,” said Donna Gillespie, CEO of Kingston Economic Development Corporation, after the announcement.