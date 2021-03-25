





Share this Story: GoFundMe campaign aids fundraiser for neonatal intensive care unit

GoFundMe campaign aids fundraiser for neonatal intensive care unit Photo by Submitted / Submitted

Article content A GoFundMe campaign has been started by parents of a four-week-old girl currently in the neonatal intensive care unit at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Hannah Kerr was born on Feb. 25 at 27 weeks, weighing only one pound, 12 ounces due to complications of HELLP syndrome, a rare but potentially dangerous condition that affects pregnant women. It tends to occur late in pregnancy or after childbirth and the condition is closely associated with preeclampsia. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GoFundMe campaign aids fundraiser for neonatal intensive care unit Back to video Hannah’s father, Patrick Kerr, and his wife, Abigail, started the campaign to raise funds to install webcams at all isolettes in the unit. As of Wednesday afternoon, $8,268 has been raised of a $10,000 goal. Patrick is a corporal in the Canadian Forces Joint Signals Regiment and Abigail is a nurse at Kingston General Hospital. The couple is working with the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation, and any money raised from the GoFundMe will go towards the $100,000 needed for the webcams and related equipment.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Patrick said about half the amount needed has already been raised by the foundation. He’s also run some events to raise money for the neonatal intensive care unit and was encouraged to put that towards the foundation’s campaign. Once Hannah is released from the unit, Kerr plans to do a ruck walk fundraiser (march with a heavy bag) of one kilometre for every day Hannah was in the unit. Perhaps 80 to 90 kilometres, Kerr said. Due to COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols at Kingston General Hospital, one family can visit the unit just six hours a day in three-hour blocks — the parents for three hours each, one parent for six hours or two parents together for three hours. Photo by Submitted / Submitted “My wife and I each take a three-hour block. She goes in during the day and I go in at night.” Currently, it’s not enough time with the child in the neonatal intensive care unit, Patrick said. Pre-pandemic parents had 24-7 access to the unit, he said. Kerr said his daughter is doing well and starting to gain weight. “She’s doing good. NICU life is up and down, but we’re progressing forward,” he said. “Because HELLP syndrome is more of a problem with the mom than it is with the baby, the only way to rectify the problem with mom is to get the baby out (early).” He said webcams would be good for parents to watch their child whenever they wanted to. Once the webcams are installed, he said all parents have to do to watch the child in the isolette 24 hours a day is log in to a secure portal by giving a username and password.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Having peace of mind to most of the time be able to log in and to have that face time with your baby, just seeing them there and knowing what’s going on,” Kerr said was the advantage of the system. Kerr said the staff in the unit always provide updates and information on the babies there and are available to provide updates over the phone anytime. “If you call, they can tell you what’s up, but that visual of seeing your child there and know they are doing OK is pretty big,” he said. “(The neonatal intensive care unit) is a place you don’t really want to be, but if you’re going to be there, they’re great people to be with.” To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search “Hellping Hannah Get NICU Webcams.” imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston