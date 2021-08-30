Greek Festival returns to downtown Kingston

Those walking down Johnson Street on Saturday afternoon may have been met with the wafting smell of roasting souvlaki.

This past weekend, the Greek Orthodox Church revived the annual Greek Festival event as members of Kingston’s Greek community prepared homemade Greek food outside the church all day Saturday.

Out front, passersby and eager guests could watch as a whole pig roasted over coals, and seasoned chefs prepared souvlaki.

According to Tony Gkotsis, Greek Festival used to run annually in Kingston as part of the broader Folklore event, however that event phased out in the 1990s.

The community is now working to bring back the annual event. Two years ago, the Greek Orthodox Church revived the annual festival as a one-day celebration of Greek culture in which volunteers prepared home-cooked Greek food and raised funds for the church. However, the event was unable to run last year due to pandemic restrictions.

This year, the event returned as pandemic restrictions now permit larger outdoor gatherings.

For those who missed Greek Festival this weekend, the Greek Community of Kingston has been running a monthly takeout service, where lovers of Greek food can place orders through social media or email and receive a home-cooked Greek meal.