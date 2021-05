Greyhound Canada permanently shutting down bus service

Article content

Greyhound Canada is permanently cutting all bus routes across the country, shutting down the intercity bus carrier’s operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.

The motor coach company says its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently on Thursday.

Its American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens.

The decision comes a year after Greyhound Canada temporarily suspended service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.

Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick says the complete loss of “farebox revenue” during the pandemic forced the company to permanently cease operations.

He says it was a very tough decision and he regrets the impact it will have on staff and customers.

Greyhound listed the affected routes as:

Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal

Toronto-London-Windsor

Sudbury-Ottawa/Toronto

Toronto-Kitchener/Guelph/Cambridge

Toronto-Niagara Falls

Ottawa-Kingston

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra expressed disappointment at the decision.

“We will work with our provincial partners to explore options to address this (service) gap and provide Canadians with safe, reliable and affordable transportation across the country,” he said in a statement.