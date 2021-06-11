





Share this Story: Group gathered at Macdonald statue seeks its removal

Group gathered at Macdonald statue seeks its removal Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/The Whig-Standard/

Article content At the east corner of City Park, you may notice people filtering in and out of a small gathering at the base of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. Some are carrying water, bringing food, or phone chargers, while others sit quietly and listen to the drumming. The gathering is part of the “Revolution of the Heart” ceremonial action, which has been taking place in City Park since Thursday evening, and has included a land-based ceremony to honour the lives and memories of the victims of the residential school system, and is a call to action for the removal of the statue of Macdonald. Organizers are planning to maintain the action until the statue has been removed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Group gathered at Macdonald statue seeks its removal Back to video Adjacent to the sacred fire, the statue of Macdonald has been covered with a giant red sheet, and a piece of artwork by Yessica Rivera Belsham has been placed at the base of the statue, reading “in honour + memory of those who never made it home.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The ceremony was prompted by the recent news that 215 children were identified in a mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, and is a recognition of the violence Indigenous people have experienced as a result of settler colonial policies in the past and continue to experience to this day. The red sheet that covers Macdonald is meant to represent both the violence that Indigenous people have experienced at the hands of the state and a communication to the ancestors of the organizers that they are honoured. “It’s a threefold reasoning,” organizer Mance Granberg told the Whig-Standard. “It represents the bloodshed of Indigenous people in the formation of this country. It represents the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people, and finally it is red because that is the colour that our ancestors see — it’s the strongest colour.” Organizers are both mourning the victims of residential schools and demanding the removal of the statue and recognition of the role Macdonald played in the implementation and upholding of settler colonial policies, namely the residential school system, which was run in partnership the Canadian state (and the British state prior to that) and various churches. The violence and trauma of the residential school system has been documented through the Truth and Reconciliation report, which explains how Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their families, punished for speaking their languages, and subjected to psychological, physical, and sexual violence at the hands of school administrators and teachers.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In recognition of these abuses, organizers in City Park are calling for the removal of Macdonald’s statue and asking that it be replaced with a monument that honours the residential school victims and represents the truth of the colonial violence that Indigenous people have suffered, and continue to suffer to this day. Granberg explained that monuments honouring Macdonald are a painful reminder for Indigenous people in Canada and serve as a barrier to reconciliation. “Canada talks about nation to nation reconciliation, and all of the Indigenous people in communities across Canada are asking for these statues to go down, and if you want to foster a relationship that is of mutual respect you would actually listen to us, not just ‘consult’ with us and then do what you want to do anyways,” Granberg said. Currently, the City of Kingston has established a Working Group in consultation with the First People’s Group to address Macdonald’s legacy and develop language that recognizes the harmful colonial policies of his government on monuments throughout Kingston. However, organizers of the ceremonial action are critical that the working group was hastily established and is only accessible to a small segment of the community therefore denying many people the opportunity to voice their concerns. In response to concerns about the statue, the History and Legacy of Sir John A Macdonald Working Group will hold a special meeting on Monday at 4 pm where the public will be able to submit comments and concerns. City council will also hold a special council meeting on June 16 at 5 pm to consider the Working Group’s recommendations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For Granberg, reconciliation is about acknowledgement, accountability and reparations. However, he notes that reparations do not necessarily mean monetary compensation but the removal of symbols and structures that are harmful to Indigenous people. “Every time Indigenous people walk by a statue, it just rips open a wound. How do you heal when your oppressor is right in front of you?” he said. The process of healing is central to the action being taken in City Park, he said. While the removal of the statue is their demand, organizers and participants are honouring the 215 children who were found in the mass grave in Kamloops, and all of the victims — known and unknown — of the residential school system. “We not only want the statue down, but we’re also honouring all the children that have been killed, the known children, the unknown children, and the children who came home but never really came home. The sacred fire makes this sacred ground. It lets our ancestors know, and the spirits know, that we are honouring them and remembering them for who they are, and gathering their strength so they can walk with us,” Granberg explained. While Granberg and other organizers have made an explicit effort to keep the area sacred, in compliance with the rules of the sacred fire, some community members have been aggressive and even reported the group to the police. Early Friday morning, attendees were approached by an older woman who demanded to know why they were trying to take down the statue. Within the hour, police had shown up on an anonymous tip that more than 25 people were attempting to take down the statue.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The fact that people would call, and weaponize police, given the history of how police interact with Indigenous people — it may turn out to be potential police violence. The police were very respectful and listened to what we were saying, and offered their assistance should we encounter any sort of violence or aggressive behaviour,” Granberg said. Since Thursday evening, there have been other instances of aggression. According to Granberg, there was individual who claimed “he’s not the same as Hitler” and asking “do you believe in desecrating statues?” While Granberg is patient and addresses these questions, he admits that it is exhausting to be subjected to provocative questions while trying to honour those who have died. “We’ve spent a lot of time educating and giving teachings, but we’re also unpacking so much emotional trauma and baggage to answer their questions, when they’re doing it intentionally to exhaust you spiritually,” he said. However, the majority of passersby are encouraging and engaging. Many people stopped to quietly read the artwork at the foot of the statue, and paused respectfully to listen to the drumming and reflect. Others have placed candles and photos at the base of the statue as a memorial to the children found in Kamloops. “We have a lot of settler allies who are coming by, bringing us food and keeping us company,” Granberg said. As he said this, one woman cycling by added in “You’ve got another settler ally here!” before pausing to examine the artwork. It is this support that Granberg hopes continues on. “Just come and learn, and ask questions and understand what’s going and why we’re doing this,” he said. “It’s not to be harmful to anyone, it’s to remove reminders of genocide and forage together and form a mutual, respectful relationship.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston