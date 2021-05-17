Half-dozen students among cases of COVID-19 reported last week

Six new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported to Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health by area schools last week.

The cases included one student each at Fairfield Elementary School in Amherstview, Tamworth Elementary School and Rideau Public School in Kingston.

Two Loyalist Collegiate students also tested positive, along with a single Frontenac Secondary School student.

Three of the six cases have already been resolved, a news release from public health said.

None of the cases pose a risk to students or staff and no cohorts are required to isolate, the release said.

Schools are currently closed and the bulk of students are learning remotely. Some schools in the Kingston region are open for in-person learning for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated with remote learning.

Cases in schools must be reported locally and provincially, and this will continue during remote learning via school and board websites and the board’s social media platforms, the release said.

Public health encourages everyone to continue to monitor and screen students daily for symptoms of COVID-19 as most cases of COVID-19 are acquired in the home setting.