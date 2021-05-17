Half of local residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Article content

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has marked a significant milestone in the battle to extinguish the COVID-19 pandemic in the Kingston area.

In a news release, public health confirmed that as of Monday, 50 per cent of adults in the region have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Half of local residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine Back to video

“With the tremendous support of multiple stakeholders and partners working together to administer vaccines, KFL&A Public Health is pleased and grateful to share that over 50 per cent of adults in the KFL&A population have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Public health reported Monday that at least 110,000 doses have been administered overall, and 90 per cent of adults 60 years of age and older have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.

A mass vaccination clinic opened up at the Invista Centre on March 1, another at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee on March 15, along with some pop-up clinics in the area and vaccinations at selected pharmacies, have contributed to the number of local doses.

“It is going to take a few more months to vaccinate all residents, so everyone, even those who have received their first dose of vaccine, are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to public health practices — wear a face covering or mask, stay two metres away from those outside of your household, screen for symptoms before your leave your home, and if you have symptoms to get tested early,” the release said.