Article content Editor’s note: The Whig-Standard provided the same questions to federal election candidates from all parties in the Hastings, Lennox and Addington riding. The following are their responses, some of which were edited for length.

Article content This election is different, with COVID-19 limiting the engagement you can safely have with voters. How difficult has it been to get your name and message in front of voters? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings, Lennox and Addington federal candidates talk about the issues Back to video Mike Bossio Liberal Party of Canada: We have, since January, been connecting with community members through the phone, to see how they have been doing through pandemic. Since the election began, we have been door knocking by following COVID-19 protocols, always wearing a mask, and continuing our calling. Social media has allowed us to stay in contact with those we have been unable to reach through canvassing. Matilda deBues New Democratic Party: COVID-19 has definitely made campaigning interesting. On the surface, I would say it has made it harder, but I think I’ve been able to engage in conversations more. People are reaching out on social media a lot and I can have one on one chats with people from all over the riding. Considering how large this riding is, social media and doing things remotely has actually helped in my opinion; I can be talking to someone from Bancroft one minute and then someone from Napanee the next. Shelby Kramp-Neuman Conservative Party of Canada: This election has certainly created unique challenges for all campaigns! Getting out and meeting people requires far more planning and preparation, with fewer voters being able to safely participate. Candidates and campaigns are working two or three times as hard to reach the same number of voters.

Article content The key to success is the ability to adapt: the priority is still with one-on-one encounters through door knocking, social media, and sign placement but there is also a renewed emphasis on conventional media including TV, radio and print media. At the local level, the so-called ground game (door knocking, town halls, the sign campaign, and “getting out the vote”) was usually the candidate’s gateway to success. But with restrictions imposed by the pandemic we are seeing a balance emerge between the emphasis on the ground game and the public relations/communications aspects of elections – aspects that are typically more prominent in provincial or national level campaigns. Reg Wilson Green Party of Canada: It is difficult for me to assess if it is more difficult to connect to voters from past elections as this is my first campaign. When I have a conversation it is typically brief and I think motivated by COVID anxiety as I am a new face, even if masked. Some people seem very anxious about getting into a conversation and quickly dismiss the option, perhaps covid driven? I am told our riding has had significantly more requests from the local media than any of the neighbouring ridings so that has been very helpful. The voters who you have talked to, what are they saying? What are the issues that people want to be addressed? Mike Bossio Liberal Party of Canada: The message has been clear throughout our conversations. H-L&A residents are looking for a government that will finish the fight against COVID, make life more affordable through a $10 a day childcare program that will create 250,000 new spaces, have an ambitious climate plan that will reduce our emissions and create jobs, and a government who will strengthen our universal, public health-care system. They also want a local representative, who they know has a proven record of delivering investments where they are needed most and being there when a resident needs assistance.

Article content Matilda deBues New Democratic Party: Almost every single person I have talked to has expressed their concerns about housing. Housing is a massive issue this election. Everyone wants to know which party has their back and the exact plans and timelines to be expected. Solutions to the opioid crisis, environmental concerns and rural transportation are also frequently brought up. People are not happy with the status quo that the Liberals and Conservatives have perpetuated, but feel they have no other options. Myself, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP have new and good ideas that can make life more affordable and build an economy that works better for more people, not just the wealthy. Shelby Kramp-Neuman Conservative Party of Canada: The issues have been diverse, including job security, affordable housing, the rising price of everything – simply put, the cost of living. Some people are concerned about vaccine passports and what that will mean for the path forward. It is clear that communities and families are facing unprecedented challenges, so people are also questioning why we had to have an election right now. For many people in Hastings-Lennox & Addington, their biggest worries as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic are economic recovery, security, and future prosperity; they are also concerned that debt loads on individuals and on all levels of government have exploded, putting businesses, jobs, and home ownership at risk.

Article content Reg Wilson Green Party of Canada: The issues are covid recovery, how do we get there and how long will it be. Climate change, with the overwhelming majority concerned but uncertain of what to do and unclear of the effectiveness of the various party’s proposals. It appears to me that the lack of serious debate has left a level of anxiety. How do we help small businesses survive is also a common question. Federal elections are always important. Perhaps it is the times in which we are living, but this one seems to have added weight. In the big picture, how important is this election to Canada? Mike Bossio Liberal Party of Canada: In 2019, no party campaigned on how they would handle a pandemic, let alone how they would lead Canada out of one. Canadians deserve a vote on which party they want to lead them out of this pandemic. Our government has shown strong leadership on getting enough vaccinations for all Canadians and providing financial support to families, small businesses and organizations to keep our economy afloat throughout the pandemic. Now we are ready to lead Canada out of this pandemic by continuing to invest in our economy, workers, fighting climate change, and supporting families.

Locally, our riding deserves a vote on who they want to be their community champion and I have shown that I will be a responsible, engaged, and active MP for this riding. Matilda deBues New Democratic Party: This election is very important because we are currently going through a time where lots of people are living in precarious situations due to insecure housing, health concerns, mental health issues, economic instability and much more. Lots of problems came to the surface because of the pandemic but they existed long before March of 2020. Everyone who can vote should go out and vote; there are lots of issues that will have immediate effects on people’s livelihood and it is important to have your voice heard.

Article content Shelby Kramp-Neuman Conservative Party of Canada: With so many people questioning the need for an election while we are facing a fourth wave in the pandemic, fires are burning in B.C., and Afghanistan is in turmoil, it is a difficult question to answer. According to Mr. Trudeau, this election is about the future direction of the country. If that is the case it comes down to a clear choice between a comprehensive Conservative plan to deliver jobs for all Canadians and restore public finances, or a reckless Liberal plan that would leave Canada with high levels of debt and unemployment and little or nothing to show for it. It is also crucial to restore government accountability! We need to introduce tougher laws to require ethics in government, prevent cover-ups and ensure that lobbying is properly regulated. It is clear that the Trudeau Liberals don’t believe the rules apply to them. With a Conservative government, voters will get Canada’s Recovery Plan. This plan will secure jobs, health, accountability and Canada’s economic future. Reg Wilson Green Party of Canada: To me, this is the most pivotal election in the 55 years I have been voting. We have a threat to the survival of humanity which should be impossible to ignore , and yet it could be the catalyst that motivates us to craft a vibrant new future for our country. It is the overwhelming priority, or should be, for both reasons. Clearly if mankind is to survive, and I am confident we will, then we will move to a fossil fuel free future like it or not. If we are bold and aggressive in our efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, entrepreneurial enough to ensure the intellectual property developed to increase our effectiveness remains Canadian and assist Canadian manufactures in their effort to produce and sell from Canada, we can be the leaders in the economy that looms on the horizon. If we are dragged kicking and screaming to the new future, we will be yet again consumers of some other countries’ technology. An expression of an old friend comes to mind, “if every problem is an opportunity, then what we have here is a tremendous opportunity cleverly disguised as an insurmountable problem”. I cannot imagine another election where the stakes and opportunity could be larger.

