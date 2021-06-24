





Article content After checking out its final guests on Monday, the Hotel Belvedere will be auctioning off most of its contents Saturday as owner Donna Mallory retires. The 20-room hotel was closed through much of the pandemic and is also in need of some repairs, Mallory said, so she decided it was time for her to step away from the business. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hotel Belvedere closing its doors after 35 years Back to video She and her late husband, Ian Walsh (along with their children who were three and seven years old at the time) leased the hotel — which had essentially become an apartment building in the 1970s — in 1986 from owner George Vosper and did extensive renovations to the King Street building, just steps from City Park, and reopened it as the Hotel Belvedere in 1987. “It was Ian’s idea, actually, and it was a good one because it worked for us nicely,” Mallory said of her husband, who died unexpectedly seven years ago. “It gave us both work and brought our strengths together.” Back in the 1980s, the only other hotel that offered unique rooms in a historical setting was the Hochelaga Inn on Sydenham Street.

Article content The Belvedere was built a century earlier, in 1880, as a private home for John Hinds, who sold it to Dr. Kenneth Fenwick three years later. It was Fenwick’s third wife who turned into the “fashionable” Chateau Belvedere — a belvedere is a structure such as cupola or turret that offers a scenic view — which was the “preferred hotel of gentlemen and ladies, dukes and duchesses, generals and politicians,” according to the hotel’s history. The hotel was then purchased in 1937 by F.L. and Margaret Webb, George Vosper’s mother, who spent a decade renovating the building. In the 1940s, Vogue magazine wrote that the hotel was the “only reasonable place to stay between Montreal and Toronto.” Among the guests who stayed at the hotel in those early days were former prime minister Willian Lyon Mackenzie King (who reportedly met there with his favourite medium, Rachel Bleaney), General A.G.L. McNaughton and Lt.-Gen. Guy Simmonds. Mallory and Walsh welcomed their fair share of noteworthy guests, too, she said, most of them writers and musicians. Margaret Atwood once slept there, as did Mordecai Richler and his family. Musician Hagood Hardy checked out a room, as did Bruce Cockburn. “I met some very interesting people,” Mallory said, adding that a number of instructors at Queen’s University would stay there when teaching. “The guests were great. I’ll miss that. And I’ll miss my staff and our regulars.” She said that she’s spoken to a number of those regulars since announcing the hotel would be closing.

Article content “I was talking to one earlier today,” she said Wednesday, “and he said he’s been sitting at home so depressed. He said, ‘I’m so glad you called. I’ve been so sad. We go there every summer.’ ” One of her regulars was Robin Pridham, whose company, Pridham’s Auctions and Appraisals, will be running Saturday’s live auction (which can be found at pridhams.hibid.com). There are more than 250 items listed — all accumulated by Mallory and Walsh over the years — from an Art Deco-era marble statue to an 1840s library table with a burled walnut veneer to antique beds and mirrors to the iron tables and chairs that sit on the side terrace. The auction, which takes place at 10 a.m. by webcast, will go room by room. Pridham would always stay at the Belvedere, he said, when his work in the pharmaceutical business brought him to Kingston many years ago. “This is the kind of place that you stay at, there’s something in your heart that gets turned on staying at a place like this. It’s the ceilings, the way the place is decorated … it’s the ambience of the whole place,” Pridham said while standing in the hotel’s common room as potential bidders shuffled in and out during the day to examine some of the items that will be up for sale Saturday. “There’s your typical hotel, you come here and it’s an experience. I’ve stayed here hundreds of times.” As for the building itself, the Vosper family still owns it but what will become of it hasn’t been decided yet. Mallory, meanwhile, will move a few blocks away and leaves with five years remaining on the long-term lease. “If I was young and had five years on a lease I’d be excited to do it, but, knowing how long it took us to crawl out of debt and stuff,” she said, “I wouldn’t suggest that for anyone unless they’re going to buy the building as well.” She’s comfortable with her decision to close, she said, and is looking forward to the freedom not being a business owner affords. Still, that doesn’t mean she won’t miss her business of 35 years. “Yeah, we did like it here,” she said as she looked around one of the suites. “We were pretty happy.” phendra@postmedia.com twitter.com/petehendra

