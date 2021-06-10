Hundreds attend vigil for victims of fatal vehicle attack in London
Members of the Kingston community gathered in Springer Market Square Wednesday evening to mourn the loss of the Muslim family killed in a vehicle attack in London on Monday.
Hosted by the Islamic Society of Kingston, more than 300 people, wearing masks and physically distancing, showed up, some bringing flowers to the vigil.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of fatal vehicle attack in London
At 7 p.m., there was a moment of silence for the family.
Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson was the first to speak.
“On behalf of the community, may we stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Paterson said. “We are coming together as a community to stand against Islamophobia, wrong feelings, and wrong actions.”
Imam Abubakar Mulla offered his condolences to the family before calling for action against Islamophobia.
“Three generations passed away simply because they believe Allah is their lord. We gather here today to stand together, we will not bow to oppression, we will not bow to bigotry, we will not bow to hatred,” he told the crowd.
“This child will now grow up knowing that his family was killed and that he was a target of this vehicle, and the only crime he did was declaring himself as a Muslim.”
Mulla told the Whig after the vigil that this event was a way for the Kingston community to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.
“It is also to send a message to our fellow Canadians that these acts are unacceptable, not just as a Canadian or a Muslim, but as a human being,” he said.
Despite the tragedy of what happened in London, Mulla said he is grateful for the compassion and support Kingston community continues to hold.
“As a Kingstonian, I’m very happy and pleased to say that there is a great form of compassion. The other day, somebody came to the mosque and drew a beautiful heart stating that they stand with us, and they are supportive of us,” he said.
“I know we are supported and loved by our Kingstonians, even from the larger community like our Christian neighbour, Jewish neighbour, Hindu neighbour, and everybody else.”