Article content

Jimmy Partridge, 56, an inmate at Millhaven Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre, died on Thursday of apparent natural causes following an illness while in Correctional Service Canada custody, CSC reported on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, Partridge had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault and breach of recognizance to keep the peace, which commenced on May 11, 2009.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inmate death reported at Millhaven's Regional Treatment Centre Back to video

Partridge, from Nunavut, was a dangerous offender who had his application for day or full parole denied in 2019. He was declared a dangerous offender after being convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls in his trust between 1988 and 1991.

Partridge’s family has been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. Its policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.