Kingston author Jennifer McKendry’s latest book, Kingston, The Limestone City: Stone Buildings in the Kingston Region 1790-1930, is now available at Novel Idea bookstore at 156 Princess St.

The book’s title reflects the city’s self-characterization as “the limestone city” from the 1870s to the present day.

Jennifer McKendry's latest book on local architecture now available

The book also includes aspects of quarrying and construction methods, and it features an extensive illustrated chronology of buildings ranging from simple to complex, a news release said.

McKendry is a local architectural historian, photographer and author of five previous books on Kingston architecture.

The book consists of 306 pages and is illustrated with colour photos. The soft cover edition is $44 and the hard cover version with dust jacket is $66.

Contact Novel Idea for more information at 613-546-9799, www.novelideabooks.ca, or novid@kingston.net. When COVID-19 restrictions ease, there will be a belated book launch with a talk from McKendry sponsored by the Frontenac Heritage Foundation.

