Joyceville Institution receives unauthorized items in mail

Staff at Joyceville Institution on Monday seized a package containing unauthorized items.

Discovered and seized was a large amount of tobacco, a cellphone and a USB charger. The total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $10,000, a news release from Correctional Service Canada said.

CSC officals said the package came to the institution in the mail.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line (1-866-780-3784) for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. Anyone calling to report security issues remains anonymous.