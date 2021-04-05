





Article content Robert Mundell — the Kingston-born economist who won the Nobel Prize in 1999 and was called “the godfather of the Euro” — died Sunday in Italy at age 88. Mundell, a longtime professor at New York’s Columbia University, won the Nobel Prize in economics for his work on currency exchange rates. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston-born Nobel laureate Mundell dies at 88 Back to video “Above all, Mundell chose his problems with uncommon — almost prophetic — accuracy in terms of predicting the future development of international monetary arrangements and capital markets,” the citation read. “Mundell’s contributions serve as a superb reminder of the significance of basic research. At a given point in time, academic achievements might appear rather esoteric; not long afterwards, however, they take on great practical importance.” Considered a founder of supply-side economics, Mundell was best known for laying the theoretical groundwork for the euro. “It’s very difficult to attribute such a complex project to a single person, but certainly in terms of intellectual inspiration, he has played a very important role,” former European Central Bank board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said in 2016.

Article content One of four sons, Mundell, who was made a Companion to the Order of Canada in 2002, was born in Kingston in 1932 to William Mundell and Lila Knifton. “Initially I lived in Barriefield. Then in 1936 or ‘37 we moved out to Victoria Street. My first year of school was at Victoria Public School,” he told the Whig-Standard back in 2000 during a return trip to Kingston a year after he was awarded an honorary degree from Queen’s University as well as the Nobel. His family would then move to Latimer, about 20 kilometres north of Kingston and just west of Perth Road, where he lived between the ages of six and 12. “There were eight grades and 15 pupils in the school, but that may not have been a deterrent,” he told the Whig after the hamlet unveiled a plaque in his honour in 2002. “In some way, it may have been an advantage.” When he was in Grade 2, it was just him and one other student in the class, while his brother Bill was a grade ahead. “(We) were the janitors,” he recalled to the Whig in 2000. “We got up early in the morning and made the fires at five o’clock or 5:30 a.m., and swept it out at night. We got $85 a year, which we spent between us.” Mundell returned to Kingston for Grade 9 at Kingston Collegiate and Vocational Institute. His father worked at Royal Military College. “The world is a small place, but this was a nice part of Canada to grow up in,” Mundell told the Whig-Standard from his New York City home in 2002. His stay at KCVI would be short, though, as his family moved west the next year.

Article content He would go on to earn his undergraduate degree in economics at the University of British Columbia in 1953, and then completed his master’s a year later at the University of Washington. He earned his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1956 after a stint studying at the London School of Economics. Mundell taught at several schools throughout his career: Johns Hopkins University; University of Chicago; Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland; University of Waterloo; McGill University; Columbia University; and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. A highly regarded academic, Mundell didn’t shrink from the spotlight and made a few guest appearances on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” He first appeared in 2002 for a Top-10 list titled, “Ways My Life has Changed Since Winning the Nobel Prize.” He also appeared on the show in 2004 reading excerpts from Paris Hilton’s autobiography, after appearing earlier that year telling “You might be a redneck” jokes. In 2005, the Nobel laureate told Rodney Dangerfield jokes on the show, and then, in 2006, recited Grammy-nominated song lyrics. Mundell, who earned dozens of honorary degrees, awards and accolades during his career, also showed off his flair for performing when he gave his acceptance speech at the Nobel ceremony. “Mine was the last one because the Nobel Prize for Economics came at the end. So I gave the last Nobel banquet speech of the 20th century,” Mundell told the Whig in 2000.

Article content “I was reminded that I hadn’t submitted the speech for the night so it could be translated. I only had 25 minutes to prepare something, so I wrote it out quickly. “I said I was lucky in my life because, when I went to UBC, I fell in love with economic theory and that proved to be the right choice for me. Then I went to graduate school at the University of Washington and I decided to go elsewhere. I didn’t have any money, so I asked three professors what I should do. “One of them, a Canadian, Don Gordon, said go to the place that gives you the best scholarship. He said he could get me a fellowship at Cornell. The second one said go to whatever place you want to go and borrow whatever money you need. And the third one said marry a rich girl and let her put you through college. “I thought afterwards that each of these three professors had done precisely what they’d advised me. “So I said I would not advise my two-year-old son Nicholas to do the things I did, but to do the things his own way, as the song says: ‘I’ve loved, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried. I’ve had my fill, my share of losing. But then, when tears subside, I find it all so amusing. Mundell begins singing: “To think I did all that and, may I say, not in a shy way: On no, oh no not me, I did it my way.” “The audience exploded. The papers said next morning that it was the most applause for any speech in the century.” According to an obituary written by Bloomberg News, Mundell and first wife, Barbara Sheff, had three children: Paul, William and Robyn. He then married Valerie Natsios in 1998 and they had a son, Nicholas.

